Supernatural: Sam & Dean as Hedgehogs? Philly Zoo Makes It Happen

The Philadelphia Zoo has it's own version of Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles' Dean and Jared Padalecki's Sam - and they're hedgehogs.

When it comes to Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki-starring Supernatural, we cover a lot of territory when it comes to looking back on the series and looking ahead to what the future may have to offer. But every now and then, we get a break from the action to cover something uniquely interesting and different – one of those cool things you didn't see coming but can't help but want to share – and we have the Philadelphia Zoo (which is always looking for support from the public) to thank for that. Did you know that America's first zoo has a pair of hedgehog brothers named Sam and Dean? Oh yes, they do – and they gave them a chance to shine in a mini Supernatural-themed photo shoot – with "Baby" included. Seriously – how can you not love that?

"Our hedgehog brothers, Sam and Dean, reliving some of their favorite onscreen moments from their human counterparts 🎬👻." read the caption to the Philly Zoo's Instagram post, showing off the pair of monster-hunting hedgehogs doing their best to do right by Sam and Dean:

Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Posts BTS Video From Series Finale Wrap

It was on November 19, 2020, when the long-running series came to an end after 15 seasons with "Carry On" (directed by Robert Singer and written by Andrew Dabb). But for the cast and creative team, the goodbyes came a little more than two months earlier, when the series was filming for its final times. That date would be September 10, 2020 – and four years later, Padalecki reflected on that time and shared a video from the final day. "Four years ago TODAY, a bunch of us stood on a bridge to say "see ya later" to characters, and stories, that we will cherish forever…," Padalecki began the caption to his video post. "Being back in Vancouver for this strange anniversary has certainly made me want to say THANK YOU to the #spnfamily, on all sides of the camera, who made it all possible. Til we meet again. 🙏❤️#CarryOn." Here's a look at Padalecki's post from September 2024:

