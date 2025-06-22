Posted in: BBC, CW, TV | Tagged: doctor who, Supernatural

Supernatural/Doctor Who: The Doctor, Castiel Have Comic Con Crossover

It was an unofficial Supernatural/Doctor Who crossover during Heroes Dutch Comic Con, with Misha Collins and David Tennant checking in.

Earlier today, we had a chance to cover what Jared Padalecki had to share during Heroes Dutch Comic Con about filming the fifth and final season of Prime Video's The Boys and his upcoming in-development CBS medical drama. But that was far from the only cool thing to come out of the con this weekend and hit social media. For example, where else but at a pop culture convention or fan event could you find the Tenth/Fourteenth Doctor and Castiel spending some green room time together? That's right, Supernatural star Misha Collins and Doctor Who star David Tennant had a chance to enjoy some hanging-out time during the big event, and Collins was kind enough to post a look.

"It's weird, but the green room at [Heroes Dutch Comic Con] is MUCH bigger on the inside," read the caption to Collins' Instagram post, which included a selfie of Tennant and Collins together:

Back in April, we had a chance to pass along some of what went down when Supernatural and The Boys co-stars Collins, Padalecki, and Jensen Ackles made their way to Creation Entertainment's "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Minneapolis" – including insights into Ackles' upcoming Prime Video series, Countdown, and Padalecki's experience filming the final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's Prime Video series. Collins also offered a behind-the-scenes look at the shenanigans that go on behind the scenes, like what happens when Collins leaves his phone in the green room during the fan event and Ackles gets his hands on it. "Jensen got into my phone again in the green room. Do I never learn? (The last image is an 8X10 photo that was sitting on the table. He doctored it with a red Sharpie. )," Collins wrote as the caption to his social media posts, including the evidence of Ackles' mischief:

Jensen got into my phone again in the green room. Do I never learn? (The last image is an 8X10 photo that was sitting on the table. He doctored it with a red Sharpie.) 📸: @JensenAckles pic.twitter.com/1okxWFvNRF — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) April 28, 2025 Show Full Tweet

