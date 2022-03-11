Supernatural: Eric Kripke, Jensen Ackles & Baby Reunite at "Boys" SXSW

As most of you reading this know all-too-well by now, the relationship between The Boys showrunner & EP Eric Kripke and recent addition to the cast Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) began well before the popular Amazon series. And yet it would be The Boys that would be the reason for the semi-Supernatural reunion that took place earlier today. On Saturday, March 12 (from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm CT), Kripke will be joined by Ackles, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, Karl Urban, and Jessie T. Usher for the live panel "'The Boys' are Back! Inside Prime Video's Hit Series" at SXSW. So with this being the first time the gang's getting together to push the new season, it was only a matter of time before Supernatural creator Kripke and SPN star Ackles aka Dean Winchester would be meeting up. And that's what we're getting a chance to check out courtesy of Kripke. And before you go any further? Yes, Baby is on the scene, too.

Here's a look at Kripke's tweet from earlier this evening with Ackles and Baby at SXSW, less than 24-hours before the big panel and trailer reveal (and more?)

And here's a look back at Ackles thanking the network, studio, Robbie Thompson (and his "killer" script), and Danneel Ackles for the opportunity to move the SPN prequel spinoff The Winchesters forward, followed by huge congrats to his "brother" Padalecki and the Walker family. Following that, we have a look at the overviews and relevant intel on both prequel series:

"The Winchesters": Centered on Dean and Sam Winchester's parents – John and Mary – the series tells the epic love story of how they met and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world. The Winchesters will be told from the perspective of narrator Ackles' Dean Winchester. Supernatural co-EP Robbie Thompson will write and executive produce, with Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles, executive producing via their Chaos Machine Productions banner in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.