Supernatural Fans Get Preview of Jared Padalecki's Cordell Walker Look

Though Supernatural star Jared Padalecki still has seven episodes left before he and Jensen Ackles' Sam and Dean Winchester head off down the road towards a hopefully bright sunset (for now?), it's never too early to be looking towards the future. In this case, Padalecki's upcoming CW series Walker, a reimagining of the popular Chuck Norris-starring series Walker, Texas Ranger– and it comes from an interesting source.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday from @melaniejacobshair (and check out their website here), we were pleasantly surprised to find none other than Padalecki in the chair looking to be getting some of the finishing touches on his Walker look. Only one thing bothered us about what you're going to see: we could never get our facial hair game going that strong on our own- because that looks pretty smooth.

Here's your look at Padalecki making the transformation from Sam Winchester to Cordell Walker (and on a personal level, where we would definitely go if we lived in Texas to take care of what COVID did to the mess on the tops of our heads we call hair)"

The CW's Walker is a reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger," stars Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural") as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home. He'll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, "Me, Myself and I") and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, "Sharp Objects") and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, "Pretty Little Liars") who stepped in during Walker's absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, "Herman's Head") and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, "The X-Files"). Walker's former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, "The Game"). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history) played by Lindsey Morgan ("The 100"), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett.

