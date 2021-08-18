Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Clarifies Jensen Ackles/Prequel Matter

It was a time earlier this summer that the Supernatural family would rather forget. Back in June, the series stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki had a bit of a dust-up over some surprising news when it was revealed that Ackles, his wife & recurring SPN guest star Danneel Ackles, and former co-executive producer Robbie Thompson were developing the prequel spinoff The Winchesters. Padalecki felt he was kept out of the loop, feelings were hurt, some harsh things were said/tweeted in the heat of the moment- you know how it goes with family. Not long after, Padalecki let everyone know that he and Ackles had spoken and "things are good." In the tweet, he wrote, "[Jensen Ackles] and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good. The show is early in the process with miles to go. We've travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don't stop us. Once brothers, always brothers." Here's a look at a screencap followed by a look at his tweet:

Now, Padalecki is shedding a bit more light on the matter via a recent interview with The New York Times, where he reiterated the sentiment he expressed in the tweet above: "I love Jensen [Ackles] deeply. He's my brother. He has been for many years, and he always will be, no matter what." For his part, Padalecki says the point of his initial tweet was to clarify that he wasn't involved in the project and not to throw shade (though a since-deleted tweet to Thompson where he called him a "coward" raises a few questions marks about that). "It was just one of those things that because it was online, and people were assuming I was part of it, I really wanted to just say: 'Hey, I'm not keeping a secret from you guys. I just don't know about this,'. And I should be old enough to know better than to put something out there and expect that people will understand."

For Padalecki, not being able to express how he was feeling when he tweeted complicated the matter, adding, "It's hard to tweet a specific tone. If you write it online, it's like, 'Oh, he doesn't know! They're going to kill each other! The world is ending!'. And I'm like, 'No, no, no.' [Laughs.] I try to avoid social media as much as possible because of that." The Supernatural co-stars and friends addressed the matter the following day, where Ackles explained just how early in development the project is. "He just kind of explained: 'Man, it's not picked up yet. It's not even written yet.' He knows and I know how much 'Supernatural' means to both of us, and it wasn't a secret he was trying to keep, necessarily. It was just something that he didn't feel really even existed yet. But he has been like: 'Hey, I'll let you know what's going on [going forward].'"