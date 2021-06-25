Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Urges Calm; Misha Collins Wants In

Last night, Supernatural fans found themselves in a surprising and growing round of public relations tug-o-war. That's when Jared Padalecki (Sam Winchester) took to Twitter to post his shock, surprise, and (what appeared to be) displeasure over the news that The CW, Jensen Ackles, his wife & recurring SPN guest star Danneel Ackles, and former Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson are developing the spinoff prequel series The Winchesters. Focusing on Sam and Dean's parents with Ackles returning to his role as Dean Winchester to narrate, the series focuses on the untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put their love and lives on the line to save the world. But according to Padalecki, no one told him and Twitter was the first he was hearing of it (you can check out those tweets below). Since that time, things have been relatively quiet (with some throwing out the theory that it was all a joke)- but apparently not among the SPN fanbase. So much so that Padalecki offered a new tweet earlier today expressing love for the support he's received but also telling fans not to go after anyone with "hate or threats." In his tweet, Padalecki wrote, "Hey world. Thank you for the love. Please PLEASE don't send any hate or threats. I care deeply about everybody involved and would be in true misery if any of them were harmed or threatened."

Meanwhile, Misha Collins is checking in to see if there's room for "a time-traveling angel-in-a-trenchcoat character"- but we're not quite sure where on the "humor/shade" scale to place it:

Here's a look back at Padalecki's tweets from Thursday night:

Jensen and Danneel Ackles will executive produce the project through their company Chaos Machine Productions, which has an overall deal at Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind Supernatural which also is producing The Winchesters in association with Chaos Machine- with head of development Renee Reiff serving as the representative. "After 'Supernatural' wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn't over. Because like we say in the show, 'nothing ever really ends, does it?'," Ackles said is a statement. "When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents' relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey."

