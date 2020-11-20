Supernatural: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Offers His "Two Best Sons" Big Love

Like for many folks across the pop culture landscape, Thursday's been a bit of an emotional rollercoaster for a whole ton of reasons- in particular, The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan. On one hand, it's been a great news day across the TWD universe with word that the long-running AMC series would be returning for a six-episode run beginning February 28, 2021- and that Morgan's Negan would be the focus of an episode exploring the ex-Saviors leader's backstory. On the other hand, he's also part of an SPN Family that's bidding farewell to Th CW's Supernatural after a righteously impressive 15-season run.

Playing the role of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) on-screen father and being part of the series while it was still defining itself, the series holds a special place in his heart- so it was no surprise that he would take to Twitter to offer well-wishes to the series for its 1-1/2 decades on the air: "To [Supernatural] crew, and [Eric Kripke], there are no words to convey how grateful, honored, and thankful we all are to be a part of the Winchesters. Big love for all things [Jensen Ackles] and [Jared Padalecki], the two best sons a dad could ask for. Two of the best friends I could ask for. xo"

Here's a look at Morgan's tweet from earlier today:

In the following preview for the series finale "Carry On," Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) pause to remember those they lost before Dean attempts to drown his sorrows in pie- giving Sam the opportunity to do the one thing he's been wanting to do for a while now:

Supernatural season 15, episode 20 "Carry On": THE END — After 15 seasons, the longest running sci fi series in the US is coming to an end. Baby, it's the final ride for saving people and hunting things. The episode was directed by Robert Singer and written by Andrew Dabb.

In the following two clips, Ackles, Padalecki, series creator Eric Kripke, executive producer Robert Singer look back on what made Sam and Dean's story so easy for viewers to connect with- and just how much Baby had to play in all of that:

"Supernatural" Cast on The Journey Coming to An End

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Collins via Instagram post, which you check out below), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below, Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"