Supernatural Meets Smallville in Michael Rosenbaum's Must-See IG Post Michael Rosenbaum shared a look at a Supernatural/Smallville moment from the weekend with Tom Welling, Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki & more.

When it comes to modern geek shows that have had huge impacts on the pop culture landscape, the Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki-starring Supernatural and the Tom Welling & Michael Rosenbaum-starring Smallville deserve to be at the top of any list. And as fans know, the two shows have a few more connections than the average viewer may realize. For example, Ackles portrayed Jason Teague during the fourth season of Smallville (2004-2005); while Welling portrays Samuel Campbell, father to Mary (Meg Donnelly), grandfather of Sam (Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Ackles), and Sam Winchester's namesake, on The CW's Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters. So for all of those reasons and many more, any time the four of them have schedules that match up that get them in the same room together, we're going to cover it. And that was the case this weekend at Creation Entertainment's Operation Las Vegas, with Welling, Rosenbaum, Ackles & Padalecki all taking part. And what that meant was a chance for the foursome to pose together (along with musician Jason Manns, Supernatural star Rob Benedict, and others) and for Rosenbaum to share it with the rest of us who couldn't be there.

"'Smallville' meets 'Supernatural.' We are touring together now, folks. Come find us. Good to see my old friends," Rosenbaum wrote as the caption to the uber-geek mashup image- here's a look:

The CW's Superman & Lois star Emmanuelle Chriqui (Lana Lang) checked in with Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast earlier this week. Unfortunately, we wish the topic we're covering wasn't a painful one for Chriqui… literally. Beginning at around the 8:30 mark in the episode below, Chriqui shares the painful details of how she seriously dislocated her shoulder filming a fight scene as Lana-Rho with Hoechlin's Superman. And it wasn't so much the physicalities of it all that led to the injury so much as it was the cold weather that was a major contributor, with Chriqui adding that Hoechlin knew something was wrong the moment it happened and jumped into protective mode.

From there, she shares what the ER visit was like and how she explained what she was wearing (yup, still in costume) to the nurse while riding a nice wave of pain meds. And even with all of that? Chriqui was back to work the next day. In addition, Chriqui & Rosenbaum discuss a wide range of topics, including Chriqui pushing back on those who label Entourage as misogynistic & what life was like on the set of the HBO series, the key moments in her past that changed her life, dealing with personal losses, auditioning for Adam Sandler, and much more (and make sure to check out past episodes here):