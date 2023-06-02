Braun Strowman Reportedly Injured; Expected Off WWE TV For Some Time WWE superstar Braun Strowman is reportedly out of action with a serious injury that will keep him off of TV for the foreseeable future.

WWE superstar Braun Strowman is reportedly dealing with a serious, albeit undisclosed injury at the moment, and as a result, we may not be seeing him on WWE TV for quite a while.

PWInsider is reporting that Braun Strowman is out indefinitely with an injury. While they don't know what exactly the injury is, Strowman is on WWE's disabled list and is expected to be out of commission for the foreseeable future. The mystery injury is apparently so bad that the creative team has been told to scrap any upcoming plans they had for "the monster among men," and Strowman's tag team partner Ricochet has now become a solo act again.

Surgery to repair whatever the injury is is reportedly on the table and might be why WWE has scrapped all creative plans they had for Braun Strowman, as a lengthy recovery time may be on deck.

The last reported injury to Braun Strowman was a concussion he suffered in late April. He recovered from that quickly enough and was back in action just one week later. He wrestled two televised matches after that, with his last appearance being on the May 1 episode of WWE Raw, where he partnered with Ricochet to defeat Alpha Academy in a tag team match.

It is unknown if he suffered the current injury during that match or if it is something that has been building for some time. Whatever the cause, the damage is done, and we will apparently not be seeing Braun Strowman in action in WWE for some time to come. While the injury is currently a mystery, I would guess if, and when he has the surgery to address it, WWE will make a formal announcement about it, as they usually do in these circumstances.

