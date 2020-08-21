Supernatural: Misha Collins B'Day Vid Marred by SPN Tape Ball Assault

Birthday wishes for Supernatural star Misha Collins (Castiel) rolled along on Thursday, with Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Alexander Calvert (Jack), the SPN Tape Ball, and the rest of the team posting a "Happy Birthday" singalong live from the set of the final two episodes (Collins wasn't on set that day). It's an incredibly fun and sweet video, with two obvious takeaways. First, we've learned yet another roll the SPN Tape Ball plays on the series: Collins' body double (possibly his stunt double and may have sat in for Collins for a phone or two). But the second was the most shocking: the clear animosity Ackles feels towards Tape Ball as if some long-simmering on-set frustrations are finally coming to a head with only two episodes left to film.

Check out the original video from Collins' post below, but be warned: the shocking incident happens very unexpectedly towards the end of the video. Representatives from Ackles and the SPN Tape Ball haven't responded to our requests for comment (mostly because we never asked the former and the latter is… well… a ball of tape):

Supernatural Cast on The Journey Coming to An End

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Collins via Instagram post, which you check out below), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below, Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"