Supernatural: Misha Collins Silent But Deadly Story Gets Animated

So late last week, we checked in with Supernatural (and now, Gotham Knights pilot) star Misha Collins when he stopped by Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast. On the SPN front, he discussed how he went from guest star to series regular, his enduring bond with Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki, the unnecessary drama that certain aspects of the fandom can create, and more. But we would have to say that it was "The Fart on the Plane" story that Collins was lovingly cornered into telling after Padalecki gave Rosenbaum a heads-up about it prior to the show. As you'll see in a minute, the clip itself is worth it just for the look on Collins' face after he realized what was about to happen. Collins is definitely the best one to tell the story, one that involves PF Chang's vegetarian menu, the impact air pressure has on fart control, and almost giving literal meaning to "silent but deadly."

But just to add to your viewing & listening experience since we're leaving the big joke to him this time, the fine folks at the podcast and illustrator/animator Bartosz Ostrowski (papiotoon) have teamed up for the animated take on Collins' tale, "Misha Collins and the Deadly Gas 30,000 Feet in the Air":

From his early years dealing with adversity to a lifetime of learning to be comfortable with himself more than needing to "stand out," Collins covers a number of aspects of his personal and professional life. On the Supernatural front, the actor & activist dives deeper into his relationship with Ackles and Padalecki, what it was like experiencing & dealing with anxiety attacks on set, how SPN fans can sometimes project manufactured drama onto real-life situations, and more. Here's a look at the full episode, and you can also follow the Inside of You YouTube Channel here and listen to the podcast here: