Supernatural: Misha Collins's Final Night Bigger Fright Than Expected

By the time the credits rolled (and everyone who's not Sam or Dean pulling a disappearing act on a global scale) on last week's "Despair," the episode more than lived up to its name. Misha Collins's Castiel was able to save Dean (Jensen Ackles) from Billie's (Lisa Berry) wrath, but at the cost of his own life in the process. Now, Collins is sharing with the SPN Family a look behind the scenes at how emotional his last night of filming of Supernatural was- and how a late-night plane ride to make it on time for a Las Vegas convention almost gave Collins, Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and others a chance to see firsthand if angels actually exist. Just keep the airplane scene in Almost Famous in mind when you watch the clip below.

Here's a look at Collins telling the story of how the entire night went down (and for what it's worth, we're not sure we would be flying any time soon):

While in the following clip, Mark Sheppard aka Crowley discusses how "Where's Your Moose?" became a long-running Rocky & Bullwinkle homage:

So with Sam, Dean, and Jack awaiting the inevitable (whatever that entails), you'll see in the following episode overview and promo trailer for the penultimate episode of The CW's Supernatural, "Inherit the Earth" (with the series' two-hour series retrospective and finale locked in for Thursday, November 19) that's there's still one more player we haven't heard from: Michael (Jake Abel), who looks like he wants in on taking down God:

Supernatural season 15, episode 19 "Inherit the Earth": CARRY ON – Everything is on the line as the battle against God (guest star Rob Benedict) continues. A familiar face returns to join the fight. The episode was directed by John Showalter and written by Eugenie Ross-Leming & Brad Buckner.

"Supernatural" Cast on The Journey Coming to An End

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Collins via Instagram post, which you check out below), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below, Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKg-HpVEV1U

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"