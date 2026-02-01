Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: Supernatural

Supernatural: Norfolk Gets a Virtual Visit From Jared Padalecki & More

Though a broken leg kept him from being there, Jensen Ackles helped Jared Padalecki check in with Supernatural fans during Creation: Norfolk.

Article Summary Jared Padalecki makes a virtual appearance at the Creation: Norfolk Supernatural convention after breaking his leg.

Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins share heartfelt messages for Padalecki in front of Supernatural fans.

Rob Benedict and Richard Speight, Jr. join Ackles as Padalecki thanks fans for their support and shows off his boot.

Back in early January, Padalecki revealed his broken leg woes and shared a frustrating food delivery experience with fans online.

When we last checked in on how things were going with Jared Padalecki, we would like to say that the food delivery nightmare he was posting about was the least of his concerns. Unfortunately, that was when we learned that he had broken his leg. Yeah, that's not good. But during this weekend's "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Norfolk" Supernatural convention/fan event from Creation Entertainment, Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins made sure Padalecki knew he was being thought of, even if he couldn't be there. But later in the day, Padalecki was able to make a virtual on-stage appearance to thank everyone for their love and support – and to give Ackles a chance to ask him a question about his beanie.

Before we go any further, a big thanks to Fangasm for the coverage, for sharing some great clips from this weekend's event, and a long run of great Supernatural news. Earlier today, Collins joined Ackles for a session, with the two sending a whole lot of love Padalecki's way:

Later, Rob Benedict and Richard Speight, Jr. joined Ackles for a second session, and that's when Padalecki had a chance to check in with a message for everyone in attendance (and show off the boot he's had to sport since his injury):

Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Deals with Broken Leg, Food Delivery Hell

Last month, Padalecki announced he had a broken leg while pursuing a food delivery service that wasn't making his situation any better. "Hey world. Happy new year. I have a cautionary tale about the @Favor app to hopefully save you from what I experienced over the last couple hours. Short version – I have a broken leg. So I can't drive. But, I can still eat. SO, I ordered some sushi using the @favor app, and it arrived…. But, only half of it arrived…," Padalecki wrote, offering that surprise health update before sharing his experience with food delivery service.

"So, my favor delivery driver went BACK to the restaurant (the other half of my order was still there), and tried to grab it to deliver it to me… He called his @favor bosses (he was on speakerphone, and the hostess at the restaurant heard every word of the conversation and recounted it to me) and they told him to NOT deliver the remainder of my order to me, even though I had already paid and tipped in full… he protested, but the 'customer service' at @favor told him to leave it alone (even though the food was there… and paid for… and I was still anxiously and hungrily waiting for it…)," Padalecki continued.

"Long story short (and I hate that this is my first post of the year) – FUCK @favor!!!! You've revealed what you really care about. And, my attempts and calling and texting and messaging you privately only prove that you really don't give a shit about your customers. That is all. Delete @favor," he added, before wishing everyone a happy new year.

Hey world.

Happy new year.

I have a cautionary tale about the @Favor app to hopefully save you from what I experienced over the last couple hours.

Short version – I have a broken leg. So I can't drive. But, I can still eat.

SO, I ordered some sushi using the @favor app, and… — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) January 5, 2026 Show Full Tweet

