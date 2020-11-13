Supernatural Offers 13 "Freaky" Moments; Talks S08 Finale "Sacrifice"

So we're taking a break from the doom-n-gloom of constantly looking ahead to next week's series finale of The CW's Supernatural by having a little fun looking back on aspects of the past fifteen seasons. This time, Universal Pictures' Freaky star Kathryn Newton teams up with the folks at SPN for some cross-promotion love. Before she was swapping bodies with Vince Vaughn, she was otherwise known as Claire Novak during Seasons 10-13 of Supernatural and was set to reprise her role as a lead in the spin-off Supernatural: Wayward Sisters (which was not ordered to series).

So for a look at what the folks behind the film thought were the 13 "Freaky" moments from the series (we have a feeling you might have different feelings on the matter), check out the clip below- and then comment at the end of the article letting us know what you think should've made the list.

Since we're already feeling a little nostalgic anyway, let's take The CW up on its offer and take a look back at the eighth season finale, "Sacrifice." In the clip below, Padalecki, Ackles, Mark Sheppard (Crowley), and executive producer Robert Singer discuss the episode that found Sam and Crowley having an intense stand-off that was aided by a crew that was respectful of the space the actors needed to create.

Earlier this week, The CW released an official image from the Supernatural finale "Carry On" (airing as part of a two-hour series finale event on Thursday, November 19- following a one-hour look back at the long-running series). Here's a look at Sam and Dean, followed by a brief episode overview and promo clip that also does an excellent job in staying oh-so vague and giving away pretty much nothing. Smart move…

Supernatural season 15, episode 20 "Carry On": THE END- After 15 seasons, the longest running sci fi series in the US is coming to an end. Baby, it's the final ride for saving people and hunting things. Directed by Robert Singer and written by Andrew Dabb.

"Supernatural" Cast on The Journey Coming to An End

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Collins via Instagram post, which you check out below), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below, Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"