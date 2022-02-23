Supernatural: Padalecki & Ackles Have Different Marathon Approaches

With The CW giving pilot green lights to the Jensen Ackles-produced "Supernatural" spinoff prequel The Winchesters and the Jared Padalecki-produced "Walker" prequel Walker: Independence (with pilot director Larry Teng already scouting locations), things have been looking pretty for the pair. And then they joined Creation Entertainment to share a video with fans to let them know how much they missed them and how much they were looking forward to seeing them again at an official convention sometime this year (The Official 'Supernatural' Convention Tour). This time around, we get to have a little fun and not be super serious while also offering yet another example of how tight the two are on and off-camera. Padalecki shared a post letting everyone know that he ran in & finished the Austin Half Marathon this past weekend and discussed how a long-term commitment to his health made him able to attack and conquer that level of fitness. But leave it to Ackles to offer a slightly different perspective when it came to how he approached half-marathon morning. As you're about to see from his comment in the screencap below, it began with Ackles finally figuring out "what all the noise was":

And here's a look at Padalecki's original Instagram post from earlier this week:

Here's a look back to Padalecki celebrating the pilot news by making a "serious" demand of the Supernatural and Walker fans. Yes… it's time for … The Highest of High Fives!

And here's Ackles thanking the network, studio, Robbie Thompson (and his "killer" script), and Danneel Ackles for the opportunity to move the project forward, followed by huge congrats to his "brother" Padalecki and the Walker family. Following that, we have a look at the overviews and relevant intel on both prequel series:

"The Winchesters": Centered on Dean and Sam Winchester's parents – John and Mary – the series tells the epic love story of how they met and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world. The Winchesters will be told from the perspective of narrator Ackles' Dean Winchester. Supernatural co-EP Robbie Thompson will write and executive produce, with Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles, executive producing via their Chaos Machine Productions banner in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

"Walker: Independence": Set in the late 1800s, the series follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems. Seamus Fahey wrote the pilot based on a story by him and Anna Fricke, with both set to executive produce alongside Padalecki, Fricke & Laura Terry via their Pursued By a Bear banner, and Rideback's Dan Lin & Lindsey Liberatore (with CBS Studios producing).