Supernatural Spinoff Pitch: So Hear Us Out, Ackles, Padalecki & Kripke

With less than a month to go until Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles' Drake Rodger & Meg Donnelly-starring The Winchesters hits our screens, we decided to take a trip down memory lane to November 2019. Why? Just to show that Thompson & the Ackles weren't the only ones thinking about prequels to the Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki-starring Supernatural. That's when we shared "Supernatural B.C."? "Dorian Gray" Reimagined? "Wonderful Life" Sequel Series? 3 "Lost" Pilot Pitches The CW Should Already Be Calling Us About, where we shared what we humbly called at the time… The 3 Greatest "Lost" CW Series Pilot Ideas Ever! Along with a reimagining of The Picture of Dorian Gray and a gothic-supernatural sequel series to It's A Wonderful Life, we pitched a prequel series that was set… well… let's just say it takes place quite a bit of time before The Winchesters. As in, around the time of the birth of little baby Jesus…

Just to be clear? This hasn't been altered since it was first posted, so cut me some slack. Obviously, some things have changed over the past almost three years (and I'd like to think my writing's gotten better). Also, though I wasn't sure this needed to be said just so there's no confusion? This is very, very tongue-in-cheek and should not be taken seriously. Unless Ackles, Padalecki, or SPN creator Eric Kripke like it. Then, I just want an executive producer's credit and an endless run of Red Sicilian pizza slices:

"Supernatural B.C." or "Supernatural: Magi of the Chester Winds" What if the "Winchester" tradition of fighting monsters and demons started long before the adventures of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles)? Let's say during the time of Christ – or more specifically, just before the birth of baby Jesus? In prequel series Supernatural B.C. or Supernatural: Knights of the Chester Winds, we start with the premise that Kings Melchior, Caspar, and Balthazar actually weren't just on a journey to witness Jesus' birth – they were on a mission to protect Him from demonic forces that would go to any lengths to prevent the birth from happening. These "Magi of the Chester Winds" (overarching mythology involving "The Temple of the Chester Winds" will be fleshed-out over time) travel the ancient lands in search of who is behind the growing threat – while never knowing if the next person they encounter is friend or foe, or what devilish danger will taste their steel. NOTES: First thing we're thinking? We're all about the Winchester/Chester Winds twist. Second thing we're thinking? Have Sam, Dean, and/or Castiel (Misha Collins) narrate the story (wouldn't even have to depend on how the series ends). What could add another layer? Maybe have Castiel be Melchior, Caspar, and Balthazar's "angelic advisor" who could make guest appearances but not have to commit to a full-time contract. Also, the time period and location make it a natural for diverse casting and creative hiring.

You know what… is it wrong that I still kinda like it? Now here's a look at the newest season trailer for the very real prequel series, The Winchesters, followed by a look at the series overview, followed by a look back at two previously-released season trailers (with the series premiering on October 11th):

Before Sam and Dean, there were their parents, John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles, "Supernatural"), THE WINCHESTERS is the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester (Drake Rodger, "The In Between") met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly, "American Housewife") and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. When John returns home from fighting in Vietnam, a mysterious encounter sparks a new mission to trace his father's past. In his journey, he crosses paths with 19-year-old demon hunter Mary, who is also searching for answers after the disappearance of her own father. Together, the two join forces with young hunter-in-training Latika (Nida Khurshid, "Station 19") and easygoing hunter Carlos (Jonathan "Jojo" Fleites) to uncover the hidden truths about both their families. Their investigation leads them to a rare book emporium, whose owner Ada (Demetria McKinney, "Tyler Perry's House of Payne") takes an interest to the occult and could provide the missing pieces to their puzzle. But secrets run deep for both the Winchesters and Campbells, and despite the best efforts of John's mother Millie (Bianca Kajlich, "Legacies") to protect her son from pursuing a dangerous life of demon hunting, John and Mary are both determined to work together to uphold their families' legacies while beginning to form a family of their own.

The CW's The Winchesters is written and executive produced by Robbie Thompson. Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles executive produce via their Chaos Machine Productions. Glen Winter directed & executive produced the pilot. David H. Goodman joined the creative team as an executive producer for the series. McG serves as an executive producer. The series is from Chaos Machine Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.