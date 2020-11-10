Supernatural: SPN Tape Ball Hits Us with A Direct Shot to Our Feels

Leave it to Supernatural to have a ball of tape kick us in the feels nearly as hard Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and others have as the long-running The CW series nears its series finale after 15 seasons. As if 1-1/2 decades run and a previous episode that saw Castiel (Collins) make the ultimate sacrifice to keep Sam (Padalecki), Dean (Ackles), and Jack's (Alexander Calvert) hopes in taking down Chuck aka God (Rob Benedict) alive would be more than enough. But the SPN Tape Ball had to go and catch us off-guard with the show's sidekick sharing a look at one of the last times it'll have with its on-set SPN Family- with a caption that captures the essence of one of the series' key messages: "Happiness isn't in the having. It's in just being. Happiness is rolling with this family."

Here's a look at the post, followed by a preview of this week's episode:

So with Sam, Dean, and Jack awaiting the inevitable (whatever that entails), you'll see in the following preview images, overview, and promo trailer for the penultimate episode of The CW's Supernatural, "Inherit the Earth" (with the series' two-hour series retrospective and finale locked in for Thursday, November 19) that's there's still one more player we haven't heard from: Michael (Jake Abel), who looks like he wants in on taking down God:

Supernatural season 15, episode 19 "Inherit the Earth": CARRY ON – Everything is on the line as the battle against God (guest star Rob Benedict) continues. A familiar face returns to join the fight. The episode was directed by John Showalter and written by Eugenie Ross-Leming & Brad Buckner.

"Supernatural" Cast on The Journey Coming to An End

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Collins via Instagram post, which you check out below), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below, Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKg-HpVEV1U

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"