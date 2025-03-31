Posted in: Amazon Studios, CW, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, Supernatural, the boys

Supernatural, The Boys Star Shares "Trans Day of Visibility" Message

Misha Collins (Supernatural, The Boys) posted a video in honor of Trans Day of Visibility making the case for why "we gotta keep fighting."

It was a little more than a month ago when Supernatural fans got the word that Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins would be reuniting with their SPN family member Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) in the cast of the fifth and final season of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. Even better news hit shortly after, with Padalecki confirming earlier this month that the trio will be spending some on-screen time together. Of course, none of that means much until they get to Toronto to start filming – which is exactly what Padaleck signaled heading into this past weekend with a post announcing that he was flying north because… well… they have work to do (you're welcome). Earlier today, Collins checked in from Toronto – but for a very different and very important reason. In honor of today being International Transgender Day of Visibility (or Trans Day of Visibility) – a day set aside to celebrate the transgender community and raise awareness of the hate and discrimination that the community continues to face – Collins posted a video to both support the transgender community and sound an alarm on how Donald Trump's administration continues to strip-mine the basic fundamental freedoms that founded this nation while stoking the flames of hatred towards the most vulnerable and under-represented in our society,

"I won't get right to the point…," read the caption to Collins' Instagram post (which you can check out below), where Collins offers a rundown of the offenses that the Trump administration has already enacted in less than its first 100 days – spotlighting specifically how Trump has been using the transgender community as a scapegoat to feed his followers while issuing executive orders and laying down laws and policies meant to drive the trans community back into the dark. The post is a brutally honest yet inspiring message of hope, even in the midst of some brutally dark times that urges folks to keep fighting – now more than ever:

Here's a look back to February when Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins appeared in a fun announcement video that showed them answering the call for the fifth and final season of Prime Video's The Boys:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!