Supernatural Trio Reunite, "Pitch" The CW Spinoff Ideas & More: Images

With prequel spinoff series The Winchesters, "Walker" prequel series Walker: Independence, and the Batman universe-set Gotham Knights, Supernatural fans were expecting a Supernatural reunion during Thursday's Upfronts presentation for The CW. And that's exactly what they got, as Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki & Misha Collins made their way onto the stage to represent their respective shows and also have a little fun with the 800-lb. demonic elephant in the room. "Interrupting" network boss Mark Pedowitz, the trio made their way onto the stage to use the moment to throw out some SPN "ideas" they've been tossing around. "We were just, not spying, just kind of existing nearby. And we heard you talking about the movies and specials, and since all three of us are back on the CW this year, we just wanted to pitch some ideas to you," Padalecki said. Collins added, "Just back-of-the-napkin kind of stuff." From there, the pitches began to flow… from "A Very Castiel Christmas" to a Hannukah-themed episode of Walker ( actually, "Walker, Texas Rabbi"). And as you'll see in Collins' Instagram post (after the images from the event), the trio did find a hot second for an on-stage reunion selfie to mark the occasion.

Now here's a look at Collins' on-stage group shot along with Ackles bidding NYC farewell for now:

First up, a look at key art, preview images, trailer & overview for the "Supernatural" spinoff prequel series The Winchesters and "Walker" spinoff prequel series Walker: Independence. Following that, we look at the key art & overview for the Batman universe-set series Gotham Knights:

Before Sam and Dean, there were their parents, John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles, "Supernatural"), THE WINCHESTERS is the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester (Drake Rodger, "The In Between") met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly, "American Housewife") and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. When John returns home from fighting in Vietnam, a mysterious encounter sparks a new mission to trace his father's past. In his journey, he crosses paths with 19-year-old demon hunter Mary, who is also searching for answers after the disappearance of her own father. Together, the two join forces with young hunter-in-training Latika (Nida Khurshid, "Station 19") and easygoing hunter Carlos (Jonathan "Jojo" Fleites) to uncover the hidden truths about both their families. Their investigation leads them to a rare book emporium, whose owner Ada (Demetria McKinney, "Tyler Perry's House of Payne") takes an interest to the occult and could provide the missing pieces to their puzzle. But secrets run deep for both the Winchesters and Campbells, and despite the best efforts of John's mother Millie (Bianca Kajlich, "Legacies") to protect her son from pursuing a dangerous life of demon hunting, John and Mary are both determined to work together to uphold their families' legacies while beginning to form a family of their own.

Set in the late 1800s, an origin story of The CW's current hit series "Walker", WALKER INDEPENDENCE follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara, "Arrow"), an affluent and tough-minded Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. After crossing paths with Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez, "911: Lone Star"), a curious Apache tracker, Abby arrives in the town of Independence, Texas, where she encounters diverse and eclectic residents running from their pasts, chasing their dreams, and keeping their own secrets, including Kate Carver (Katie Findlay, "The Carrie Diaries"), an idiosyncratic burlesque dancer with perhaps too keen an interest in Abby's origins, and Kai (Lawrence Kao, "Wu Assassins"), a soulful Chinese immigrant who runs a local restaurant/laundry and offers Abby friendship without agenda. Abby also literally runs into Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr, "Walker"), a slippery rogue, thief, and con artist with a dented heart of gold who quickly eyes Abby as a mark, until she turns the tables on him. In seeking justice for her husband, Abby encounters Independence's noble deputy sheriff, Augustus (Philemon Chambers, "Single All the Way"), and his new boss, Sheriff Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian, "Another Life"), who she has reason to believe is a very bad man indeed. Abby and Hoyt soon find themselves precariously aligned, both seeking to uncover the truth about the identity of Abby's husband's killer, and vow to save Independence – a frontier boomtown where nothing is what it seems.

Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan, "De Son Vivant") is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman's enemies: Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan, "Days of Our Lives"), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row (Fallon Smythe, "grown-ish"), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara, "The Virgin of Highland Park"), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Misha Collins, "Supernatural") and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore, "All American"), and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson, "Raven's Home"). But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the GOTHAM KNIGHTS.

