Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Surface

Surface: Check Out Our Exclusive Season 2 Finale: "Unearthed" Clip

Set to hit this Friday, check out our exclusive Season 2 finale look at Apple TV+'s Gugu Mbatha-Raw-starring Surface S02E08: "Unearthed."

With Apple TV+, series creator/executive producer Veronica West, and series star/executive producer Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Surface set to unleash what looks to be a pretty intense second season finale, we have an exclusive look at S02E08: "Unearthed" to pass along. For Sophie (Mbatha-Raw), after everything she went through, it's about being this close to learning the truth of who she truly is. But for James (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), it appears getting out of town and fast seems to be the better option.

Surface Season 2 Finale: S02E08: "Unearthed" Preview

Surface Season 2 Episode 8: "Unearthed" – The truth surfaces and leaves Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) wondering what's her next move. Now, here's a look at the exclusive sneak preview that Apple TV+ was kind enough to let us share, followed by the season finale's official image gallery:

Set in a whole new world, this new chapter of Apple TV+'s Surface follows Sophie (Mbatha-Raw) to London to unravel the secrets of her past. Having suffered an injury that robbed her of her memories, Sophie follows the few clues she has, using her vast stolen resources to embed herself in elite British society and discovers a possible connection to a beautiful heiress. But everything changes when a journalist contacts her out of the blue, and Sophie realizes they were working together to expose a shocking scandal about the dangerous people she's now become close to. For the second season, Mbatha-Raw was joined by returning cast members Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Millie Brady and new cast members Phil Dunster, Gavin Drea, Rupert Graves, Tara Fitzgerald, Nina Sosanya, Joely Richardson, and Freida Pinto.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Apple TV+'s Surface was created by West, who serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner, and is produced by Hello Sunshine. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce on behalf of Hello Sunshine, and Mbatha-Raw stars and executive produces. The second season was directed by Ed Lilly, Lynsey Miller, Jon East, and Alrick Riley.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!