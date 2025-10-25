Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: halloween, svengoolie

Svengoolie "BOO-Nanza" DF Night Presents "The Fly"/"Return of The Fly"

Here's our preview of MeTV's "Svengoolie’s BOO-Nanza" Double-Feature. Tonight, we've got 1958's The Fly and 1959's Return of the Fly.

The marathon kicks off at 8pm ET/PT with the 1958 sci-fi horror classic The Fly starring Vincent Price.

Return of the Fly (1959) follows, showing that fly-related family curses are hard to shake off.

Svengoolie and his Sven Squad bring laughs, trivia, and spooky surprises for horror movie fans all night long.

There are two ways to look at tonight's edition of MeTV's "Svengoolie's BOO-Nanza" double-feature from Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the Sven Squad (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo). On one hand, we're feeling a little sad that it's the final one for the Halloween season (start the countdown now!). But we see it more as an unofficial kick-off to a six-day Halloween celebration – and who better to have start that off with than The House of Svengoolie, right?

With the festivities kicking off at 8 pm ET/PT, 7 pm CT, we've got a double dose of folks who just can't help themselves. They just need to become flies. Okay, it wasn't their original plan, but still… you know? Anyway, Svengoolie gets things started with 1958's Vincent Price and David Hedison-starring The Fly. Following that, the House of Svengoolie heads to 1959 for Return of the Fly, starring Price, Brett Halsey, and David Frankham (it seems that "really bad decision-making" runs in the family). Here's a look at the overview for each show, along with the official trailer for each of the films being screened:

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "The Fly" (8-10:30 pm ET/PT). 1958, Stars: Vincent Price, David Hedison. A scientist is transformed into a horrifying human/fly hybrid, after a science experiment goes terribly wrong.

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE PRESENTS: THE HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad! – "Return of the Fly" (10:30 pm -12:30 am ET/PT). 1959, Stars: Vincent Price, Brett Halsey, David Frankham. Phillippe Delambre, the now-adult son of The Fly, does some experimentation of his own.

This month, Svengoolie/Koz celebrates his 46th year of portraying the iconic horror host. He is joined by his Sven Squad crew (Gwengoolie, IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Nostalgiaferatoo). Together, they'll unleash The House of Svengoolie, a dungeon takeover stuffed with surprises, screams, and side-splitting fun. Though we're reaching the end of the Halloween season, The House of Svengoolie has thrills, chills, and laughs planned all year long.

