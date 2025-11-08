Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: MeTV, svengoolie

Svengoolie: It's Stop-Motion Magic TONIGHT with "The Valley of Gwangi"

Tonight at 8 pm on MeTV, Svengoolie unleashes the 1969 fantasy Western (that alone has us hooked), The Valley of Gwangi. Here's a look!

If it's the weekend and we're heading into a Saturday night, that means it's time to check in to see what Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the Sven Squad (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) are up to. Tonight, the spotlight shines on the 1969 fantasy Western (that alone has us hooked), The Valley of Gwangi, produced by Charles H. Schneer and Ray Harryhausen, directed by Jim O'Connolly, and written by William Bast (with a cast lineup that includes James Franciscus, Richard Carlson, and Gila Golan). Though the film wasn't exactly co-producer Schneer's favorite among the films he and Harryhausen worked on together, it does feature some of that great Harryhausen stop-motion magic (and would mark the final dinosaur-themed movie he would animate).

With the festivities kicking off tonight on MeTV at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, here's a look at the official trailer for tonight's film selection – followed by an excerpt from Svengoolie's blog offering some insights into The Valley of Gwangi:

Svengoolie on "The Valley of Gwangi": "This film, that was originally a project from decades before of the animator Willis O'Brien, who did the original 'King Kong,' was almost an inherited project for Harryhausen, whose incredible work is again impressive. We'll have lots of information about the production, and its cast, including James Franciscus and Gila Golan (not to be confused with Gal Gadot!), and get yet another visit from Nostalgiaferatoo, claiming again to be some sort of expert on something related to this film. Add a new musical number and our vintage explanation of how stop motion animation works, and you have a full show that is prehistoric and somewhat hysteric!" Make sure to check out the entire blog post on the main website.

