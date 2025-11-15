Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: svengoolie

Svengoolie Returns Tonight! "Dracula Has Risen From the Grave" Preview

Svengoolie is back tonight on MeTV with Hammer's 1968 Christopher Lee-starring Dracula Has Risen from the Grave. Here's our preview!

It's hard to believe that it's already been a week, but we're back with another look at what Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the Sven Squad (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) are up to. Tonight, the spotlight shines on the 1968 British supernatural horror film Dracula Has Risen from the Grave, directed by Freddie Francis and produced by the renowned Hammer Film Productions. As if the Hammer name isn't enough to sell you on the film, we've also got the legendary Christopher Lee returning as Count Dracula. Joining Lee's resurrected Dracula are Rupert Davies, Veronica Carlson, Barry Andrews, Barbara Ewing, Ewan Hooper, and Michael Ripper. Interesting note: Hammer intended not to have Lee/Dracula appear in the follow-up, Taste the Blood of Dracula (1970), but Warner Bros. insisted on Lee appearing if they were going to release the film. Spoiler? Warner Bros won out, and Lee was brought back.

With the festivities kicking off tonight on MeTV at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, here's a look at the official trailer for tonight's film selection – followed by an excerpt from Svengoolie's blog offering some insights into Dracula Has Risen From the Grave and more:

Svengoolie on "Dracula Has Risen From the Grave": "This is another great Hammer Dracula film, with some gore, some cleavage, and another amazing performance by Christopher Lee- as well as the presence of the stunning Veronica Carlson as Maria. We'll introduce you to the cast members, bring you a new song, hear Boddy Sorrell present a sports spectacular (don't ask), find out what favorite film Nostalgiaferatoo thinks this movie is similar to, and more!" Make sure to check out the entire blog post on the main website.

