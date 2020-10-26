Swamp Thing Preview: Might Be a Good Time to Listen to the Green Dude

After last week's episode of The CW's Swamp Thing left us feeling even more creeped out by any grouping of bugs that totals more than two, we have a set of preview images for this week's episode, "Darkness on the Edge of Town." We've reached that stage where people should probably pause and start paying attention to be big, green soon-to-be elemental god (we might not be up on the most recent origin story) because he knows that things aren't right in the swamp. Unfortunately, Abby's (Crystal Reed) in the middle of wading through her own personal swamp with Avery (Will Paton) and Maria (Virginia Madsen). Oh, and as for Dan (Ian Ziering)? Appears he has a bit of a devilish side to him…

Now here's a look at the promo for this week's episode, followed by an overview of "Darkness on the Edge of Town":

Swamp Thing season 1, episode 4 "Darkness on the Edge of Town": SKELETONS AND SECRETS – While Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) senses a growing darkness within the swamp, Abby's (Crystal Reed) return dredges up her dark history with Avery (Will Paton) and Maria (Virginia Madsen). We learn more about the mysterious Dan Cassidy (Ian Ziering). The episode was directed by Carol Banker and written by Erin Maher & Kay Reindl.

