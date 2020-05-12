Sweet Tooth Adapt Heads to Netflix; Will Forte, Josh Brolin Attached

In yet another example of Hulu's loss is the streaming giant's gain, Netflix has given a green light for an eight-episode, live-action series based on Jeff Lemire's Vertigo (a DC Comics imprint) comic book series Sweet Tooth, produced by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey for Team Downey. Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy), Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick), and Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth) are set to star, with James Brolin (Avengers: Endgame) attached as the voice of the show's narrator.

Written by executive producers and showrunners Jim Mickle (Hap and Leonard) and Beth Schwartz (Arrow), Sweet Tooth introduces viewers to Gus (part deer, part boy), who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins. Mickle has also been tapped to direct as well as write, as he was for the Team Downey-produced Hulu pilot. Schwartz, Mickle, Downey Jr., and Downey executive produce alongside Team Downey's Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran. Evan Moore is set to produce the series, which hails from Warner Bros. TV.

Published by DC Comics' Vertigo imprint from September 2009 to January 2013 and spanning 40 issues, here a look at the first volume of Lemire's series:

Jeff Lemire's acclaimed new series introduce Gus, a rare new breed of human/animal hybrid who was raised in isolation following a pandemic that struck a decade earlier. Now, with the death of his father, he's left to fend for himself . . . until he meets a hulking drifter named Jepperd, who promises to help him. Jepperd and Gus set out on a post-apocalyptic journey into the devastated American landscape to find 'The Preserve,' a refuge for hybrids.