Sweet Tooth: How Jeff Lemire & José Villarrubia Make The Magic Work

In one week, Netflix's adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book series Sweet Tooth will begin its journey across the streaming landscape, as Christian Convery's Gus (accompanied by Nonso Anozie's Jepperd) begins his journey in the midst of the old world ending. Part deer, part boy, Gus leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself (including Jepperd, who will become his protector, friend, and mentor) in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins. To honor the occasion, Lemire and the streaming service shared a look at new artwork made specifically for the series that came together via Lemire and colorist José Villarrubia.

Here's a look at Lemire and Villarrubia's magic at work on new artwork for Netflix's Sweet Tooth– set to begin its journey on June 4:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet Tooth (@sweettoothnetflix)

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for Netflix's Sweet Tooth, beginning its journey on June 4:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sweet Tooth | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9zG9RuJb3QU)

Ten years ago "The Great Crumble" wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what's left of America in search of answers— about Gus' origins, Jepperd's past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.

In the following featurette, Lemire is joined by executive producers Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey to explain how the comic book made the journey from page to screen, what makes both the graphic novel and the adaptation so special, and how the series expands the universe beyond Lemire's pages:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sweet Tooth | From DC Comic to Netflix Series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=372QGoZNQeE)

Netflix's Sweet Tooth stars Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy), Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick), Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), Dania Ramirez (Tell Me a Story, Devious Maids), and Neil Sandilands (The Flash), and Stefania LaVie Owen (Messiah, Chance), with James Brolin (Avengers: Endgame) serving as the voice of the show's narrator. Mickle was also been tapped to direct, as he was for the Team Downey-produced Hulu pilot. Schwartz, Mickle, Downey Jr., and Downey executive produce alongside Team Downey's Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran. Evan Moore is set to produce the series, which hails from Warner Bros. TV.