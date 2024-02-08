Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, hangman adam page, recaps, samoa joe, Swerve Strickland, wrestling

Swerve and Hangman Set for AEW Revolution Clash with Samoa Joe

😡👎 The Chadster rants on AEW's Swerve rising & Hangman's heel turn – WWE's way is the ONLY way! Join The Chadster's justified fury! 🤼‍♂️💢

Article Summary The Chadster decries Swerve's rise and Hangman's heel turn in AEW as an attack on WWE.

Time limit draw leads Tony Khan to book Swerve and Hangman for AEW title shot.

Samoa Joe's reaction to the AEW title triple-threat match at Revolution critiqued.

The Chadster laments AEW's lack of WWE's structured storytelling and success.

Auughh man! So unfair! 🤦‍♂️🤬 The Chadster cannot believe what happened on AEW Dynamite last night – it's like Tony Khan is sitting in his billionaire tower finding new ways just to cheese off The Chadster with his booking decisions. 😡 And believe The Chadster when he says, the whole Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Adam Page debacle is another clear example. Let's get into it, bros.

First off, Swerve Strickland, a guy WWE didn't have room for on the roster, is suddenly on his way to becoming a mega-star in AEW? Excuse The Chadster while he barfs out his White Claw seltzer! 🤮🍹 It just goes to show you, Swerve is just another wrestler who, by defying WWE's genius insight into a superstar's potential, has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back. 😤 And don't get The Chadster started on Hangman Adam Page turning heelish when he refused to give Swerve five more minutes after the match ended in a time limit draw. What does Tony Khan think he's playing at?! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 🙄🤌

Last night, in what The Chadster feels was an excessively long match (super unfair, by the way, to any WWE classic under 5 minutes 🕒), the number one ranked Swerve and the number two ranked Hangman brawled it out. They went back and forth, with the crowd cheering like crazy for Swerve – which, to The Chadster, is beyond comprehension. Page was feeling the heat from the crowd's reaction, as they should've been, cheering for a good ol' WWE way of doing things. 🙏

Swerve hit Hangman with everything but the kitchen sink, and Page dished out just as much pain – textbook showboating if you ask The Chadster. 😒 At the end of the match, which ended in a time limit draw, Swerve begged for five more minutes, only for Hangman to snub him. But Tony Khan, in a blatant move to upset The Chadster, announced a triple-threat match for Samoa Joe's AEW Championship at Revolution next month. 🤯🔄

Now both Strickland and Page are number one contenders? It's like Tony Khan is making up the rules as he goes along, just to spite The Chadster! 🎲 And of course, Samoa Joe, the AEW World Champion, had to come in and deliver some nonsense about celebrating mediocrity and suffering because of it. The Chadster bets Samoa Joe doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if he thinks being the AEW Champion is something to brag about. 🏆

And let's talk about that triple threat setup. It makes The Chadster so dang cheesed off to watch AEW manipulate the situation to try and look "cool" and "unexpected." WWE's carefully crafted narratives are far superior to AEW's freewheeling chaos. Structure is what wrestling is all about, and AEW fans just don't get it. 😤🚫🎢

Swerve Strickland cashes in on his newfound AEW fame and what does he do? Shows everyone that he doesn't get the first flippin' thing about making it in the wrestling business because he's not doing it the WWE way. It drives The Chadster bonkers! 😡🔄

If anyone can understand The Chadster's plight, it might be the few, the proud, the true unbiased journalists like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger. The Chadster sometimes wonders if Tony Khan tries on purpose to ruin their lives just like he's done to The Chadster. Do they also have dreams turned into nightmares by the obsession of this billionaire? Do they also feel the relentless torment for committing to objective journalism? 🧐📰

The Chadster just has to say it: Keighleyanne, if you're reading this, The Chadster knows you agree with him deep down, even if you're too busy texting that guy Gary to say it out loud. It's clear as day that Tony Khan is now even harassing The Chadster's wife! And to Tony Khan, well, keep your overbooked soap opera shenanigans out of The Chadster's sight. And speaking of sights, the Mazda Miata is due for a ride to clear The Chadster's mind of all this AEW nonsense. Maybe some Smash Mouth on the stereo will remind The Chadster that, for all AEW's attempts to be "All Star," they'll never hit the WWE's notes. 🚗🎶💔

The Chadster just cannot even with AEW anymore. 🚫😵 The Chadster deserves to enjoy wrestling without this constant attack on The Chadster's sensibilities and memories of the WWE's glory days. Stay tuned, loyal WWE fans, The Chadster will keep defending the real wrestling against AEW's so-called "superstars." 🛡️🤼‍♂️💥

