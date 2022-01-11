Tag Team Titles Change Hands on WWE Raw as Randy Orton Takes a Pin

The historic reign of RKBro is over, and the era of Otis and Shorty G has begun! Yes, that's right, Alpha Academy defeated Randy Orton and Riddle on WWE Raw last night to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions. Furthermore, it was Randy Orton who took the pin from Otis in the match, and it was a clean pin as well, putting Otis over nicely and even protecting Riddle.

It's a shame that the most sensible booking WWE has engaged in for months happened with a set of titles WWE has made sure nobody gives a crap about, but at least something of consequence actually happened on Raw this week. You can tell we're almost in WrestleMania season as the booking team appears to give a damn again, at least a little bit. It's not clear where Riddle and Orton will go next. Maybe a rematch against Alpha Academy at the Royal Rumble? Or maybe Riddle turns heel on Orton for losing the match and they'll feud with each other. That's the least sensible option, and so that's our prediction for what WWE's creative team will do.

WWE Raw this week also saw the long-awaited return of Alexa Bliss, who appeared in a therapy session near the end of the show. Bliss ended up trashing the office after watching video highlights of her previous run, which is understandable: broadcasting this session was a massive violation of her HIPAA rights, after all.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Alexa Bliss undergoes therapy on her journey back to Raw: Raw, Jan. 10, 2022 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uvG6S9x0y7I)

The Royal Rumble will happen on January 29, 2022, at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The show can be streamed on Peacock for subscribers in the United States and on the WWE Network elsewhere. Or you can just watch the results for free on WWE's Twitter account, which is honestly probably the most palatable way to consume WWE programming anyway.

