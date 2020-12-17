Tag Title Match, More Set for Next Week's AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash

This week's AEW Dynamite set up what we can expect from the company over the holiday season. Six matches for next week's episode of Dynamite, Holiday Bash, are already booked. Jurassic Express will take on The Dark Order, but will former champs FTR, who cut a promo complaining about Jurassic Express last night, interfere? Dustin Rhodes looks for revenge on The Dark Order's Evil Uno for trying to recruit him to the group under the premise Rhodes is a loser. Pac will fight The Butcher as part of Death Triangle's feud with Eddie Kingston's family, and the others are sure to get involved. Chris Jericho and MJF accepted a challenge from up-and-coming tag team Top Flight, who drove from the ring after last night's twelve-man tag team match. AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida will be in action against an unnamed opponent. And The Young Bucks will defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against The Acclaimed, currently on an eight-match winning streak.

AEW Dynamite can be viewed weekly on TNT. You can also stream it on the Fite TV app if you live outside the U.S., or if your internet connection using a VPN originates outside the U.S. The Fite version has no commercials but requires a subscription to AEW Plus. AEW Plus also comes with access to stream past episodes of Dynamite. Normally, the show airs at 8PM Eastern, but next week, on December 23rd, Christmas Eve Eve, Dynamite will air immediately after the NBA game airing on TNT that night, which should be somewhere around 10PM Eastern. Bleeding Cool will be watching as always, and we'll have a full report on the show's results and on the ratings the next day.

Check out the card below: