Talamasca: The Secret Order Season Finale "The 752" Images Released

Check out the image gallery released for the season finale of AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order, S01E06: "The 752."

With less than a week to go until the season finale of AMC's Nicholas Denton-starring Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order, we've got an image gallery for S01E06: "The 752" for you to check out. With it being the season ender, we were just assuming that some pretty epic and twisted things were set to go down by the time the final credits rolled. Considering we're not sure where anyone's allegiance lies at this point, the setup is perfect for some jaw-dropping moments. Did we mention that there's also Jasper's (William Fichtner) murderous pack of "vampire dogs" (for lack of a better phrase), tearing through anyone and everyone in their efforts to get at Guy (Denton) and Doris (Celine Buckens)? But when you name the finale "The 752," you're almost daring viewers not to expect big things (we're still holding onto our theory that Guy's the "752").

Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E06 "The 752" Preview

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Episode 6: "The 752" – Written by Mark Lafferty & Vinnie Wilhelm, here's a look at the image gallery that was released on Monday, followed by the series overview and a look behind the scenes of the season's penultimate episode:

Guy Anatole (Nicholas Denton) is on the cusp of graduating law school when he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secret society responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world.

Along with Denton, the series also stars Elizabeth McGovern, William Fichtner, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Celine Buckens. In addition, Jason Schwartzman guest stars, and Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy) and Justin Kirk (Talamasca agent Raglan James) reprise their roles from Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire/The Vampire Lestat as crossover characters in the new series.

McGovern portrays Helen, a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca, and the leader of its New York Motherhouse; Fichtner plays Jasper, a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca's London Motherhouse; Richardson-Sellers plays Olive, a beguiling and ambitious agent of the Talamasca; Buckens stars as Doris, strong-willed and with an old soul, she lives with a coven of witches on a houseboat; while Schwartzman portrays Burton, a charming, rakish vampire, leading a cloistered life in a luxurious Upper West Side penthouse.

AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca is executive produced by director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and Mark Lafferty (The Right Stuff, Halt and Catch Fire), who also serve as co-showrunners, award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe," and Tom Williams, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

