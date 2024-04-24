Posted in: Disney+, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: disney plus, lucasfilm, preview, star wars, tales of the empire

Tales of the Empire Preview Finds General Grievous Ready For a Fight

With the animated series arriving on May 4, a sneak preview for Disney+'s Tales of the Empire sees General Grievous in the mood for a fight.

Article Summary A sneak preview of Disney+'s Tales of the Empire showcases General Grievous.

The six-episode animated series launches on May 4th, highlighting Galactic Empire tales.

Morgan Elsbeth and Barriss Offee's stories will explore different paths in the Empire.

Dave Filoni leads the creative team, with a voice cast including Diana Lee Inosanto.

Following 2022's Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, Disney+ & Lucasfilm are giving the "big bads" a chance to have their say on May 4th with the six-episode Star Wars: Tales of the Empire. The animated series journeys into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths – set during different eras. After losing everything, young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world toward a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy. The choices they make will define their destinies. With only a little more than a week to go before, we've got a sneak preview to pass along that shows General Grievous in action – a good thing if you're a viewer, a not-so-good thing if you're on the receiving end…

Set to hit Disney+ on May 4th, here's a look at an official clip from Lucasfilm's Tales of the Empire – followed by what else we know about the series so far:

Now, here's a look back at the image gallery that was released earlier this month – followed by a rundown of the voice cast as well as the show's official poster:

The voice cast for Star Wars: Tales of the Empire includes Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Meredith Salenger (Barriss Offee), Rya Kihlstedt (Lyn aka Fourth Sister), Wing T. Chao (Wing), Lars Mikkelsen (Thrawn), Jason Isaacs (Grand Inquisitor), and Matthew Wood (General Grievous). Created by supervising director Dave Filoni, the animated series is executive-produced by Filoni, Athena Yvette Portillo, and Carrie Beck – with Josh Rimes serving as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood serving as the senior producer. Now, here's a look at the official key art poster – with the series set to hit streaming screens on May 4th:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!