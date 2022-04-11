Tales of the Walking Dead: AMC Shares Spinoff Anthology Series Teaser

Even with AMC's The Walking Dead staring down its final eight episodes later this year, viewers are well aware that the franchise will live on through a number of spinoff series & films. One of those is the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, with each of the six standalone episodes focusing on both new & familiar faces from the franchise's universe. Now we're getting a chance to check out a preview of what's to come with the following teaser that aired on Sunday night. The horror anthology stars Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon & The Winter Soldier), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan), Jessie T. Usher (Shaft, The Boys), Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), Jillian Bell (Rough Night), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), Lauren Glazier (Mindhunters, See), and Matt Medrano (Yellowstone). But Samantha Morton reprising her role as Alpha is the one that we might just be looking forward to the most.

In addition, Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard) & Tara Nicole Weyr (The Wilds, Bosch) are each directing an episode, with series producer Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead) directing three episodes. Set to premiere some time this summer, here's a look at the first teaser for Tales of the Walking Dead:

"'The Walking Dead' is a show that made television history and attracted an army of passionate and highly engaged fans," said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. "We see so much potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling in this world, and the episodic anthology format of 'Tales of the Walking Dead' will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans and also offer an entry point for new viewers, especially on streaming platforms. We have seen the appeal of this format in television classics like 'The Twilight Zone' and, more recently, 'Black Mirror,' and are excited to engage with fans in this new way, against the backdrop of this very unique and engrossing world." TWDU CCO Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Channing Powell will executive produce.