Tales of the Walking Dead Gets Series Order; Debuting 2022

First announced as being in development back in September 2020, AMC has given a series order to Tales of the Walking Dead. The six-episode first season of the anthology series is set to premiere in Summer 2022-ish, with each one-hour episode set within the universe of "The Walking Dead" and will feature both new and existing characters. Channing Powell (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead) will serve as showrunner, working alongside Scott M. Gimple, the chief content officer of "The Walking Dead" universe.

"'The Walking Dead' is a show that made television history and attracted an army of passionate and highly engaged fans," said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. "We see so much potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling in this world, and the episodic anthology format of 'Tales of the Walking Dead' will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans and also offer an entry point for new viewers, especially on streaming platforms. We have seen the appeal of this format in television classics like 'The Twilight Zone' and, more recently, 'Black Mirror,' and are excited to engage with fans in this new way, against the backdrop of this very unique and engrossing world."

"This series, more than any other in the Walking Dead Universe, runs on new voices, perspectives, and ideas — bringing to life stories unlike any we've told before," Gimple said. "I'm thrilled to be Channing's consigliere, helping in every way I can to make those new visions real for the best fans in TV. I started as a fan of 'The Walking Dead' and have ended up as a showrunner of what will hopefully be one of its most unique spin-offs. That's nuts and I'm so grateful to AMC and Scott for supporting me and my writers while we pushed, pulled, and poked at the boundaries of this universe to bring you something new and unexpected, while hopefully still tending to what core audiences loved so much about the flagship show."