Tales of the Walking Dead S01E04 "Amy; Dr. Everett" Preview Images

Three chapters down, and we've reached the midway point of what we're hoping is just the first of many seasons of AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead, with each living up to the horror anthology's promise to take viewers into different corners of the TWD universe (check out our thoughts on "Dee" here). This week brings us the Anthony Edwards & Poppy Liu-starring S01E04 "Amy; Dr. Everett" (directed by Haifaa al-Mansour and written by Ahmadu Garba), which reportedly could give us a glimpse into the future of the franchise. Here's a look at the newest preview images released, followed by an episode overview:

Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 4 "Amy; Dr. Everett": In a nature documentary set in the "dead sector," a naturalist who studies walkers encounters a spirited settler; an unlikely respect is forged between the two as the settler tries to argue in favor of people taking back the land from the dead. Directed by Haifaa al-Mansour and written by Ahmadu Garba.

Here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC & AMC+'s Tales of the Walking Dead:

Tales of the Walking Dead consists of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view — but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead.

AMC Networks' anthology series stars Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse, Six), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, Harlots), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), Jillian Bell (Rough Night), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan) Jessie T. Usher (Shaft, The Boys), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), and more.

Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard), and Ron Underwood (Big Shot) will each direct one episode, with series producer Michael Satrazemis (TWD, Fear TWD) set to direct three episodes. Produced by AMC Studios, the anthology series is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, the chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe, and showrunner Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.