Posted in: ABC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: taylor swift

Taylor Swift Attends "End of an Era" Screening with Tour Team, Family

Taylor Swift, "The Eras Tour" family members, and more attended a special NYC screening of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - The End of an Era.

Article Summary Taylor Swift attended a special NYC screening of The Eras Tour: End of an Era with her tour team and family.

The Disney+-exclusive docuseries gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of The Eras Tour phenomenon.

A full concert film, The Eras Tour: The Final Show, features songs from The Tortured Poets Department album.

Both The End of an Era docuseries and The Final Show concert film debut December 12 on Disney+ and a special preview on ABC.

Taylor Swift was in NYC this week to do more than just chat with late-night host Stephen Colbert on CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tonight. By now, you're well aware that this Friday brings two unique looks at "The Eras Tour." Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era is a six-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries event chronicling the development, impact, and inner workings of the epic global tour. In addition, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show is a full concert film featuring The Tortured Poets Department for the first time. On Tuesday, Swift attended a special screening of the first two episodes of "The End of an Era" with band members, dancers, and back-up singers from "The Eras Tour," as well as her family, at The Walt Disney Company's 7 Hudson Square Theatre. Here's a look at the images that were released – and don't forget that a special ABC preview event featuring the debut episode of "The End of an Era" and a one-hour presentation of "The Final Show" will air on December 12 at 8 pm EST.

Here's a look at what you need to know about Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show (including the new trailer) and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era:

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show": Filmed in Vancouver, B.C., the full concert film, captured during the final show of the tour, features the entire set of The Tortured Poets Department, which was added to the tour following that album's release in 2024. The concert film will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning on December 12th.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era": An illuminating docuseries on Disney+ that gives an intimate look at Taylor's life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world. In addition, the series spotlights performers, family members, and friends – including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch – offering never-before-seen insight into what it took to create a phenomenon. Two episodes will debut each week beginning December 12.

Disney+'s docuseries is directed by Don Argott, co-directed by Sheena M. Joyce, and produced by Object & Animal. The concert film is directed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Taylor Swift Productions in association with Silent House Productions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!