Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, Kendrick Lamar Make DNC State Roll Call
DJ Cassidy brought the music of Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, Kendrick Lamar, and more to Tuesday night's DNC state delegate roll call.
As much as we were psyched for what Atlanta rapper Lil Jon and the delegates from Georgia gave us on Tuesday night during the Democratic National Convention's (DNC) state delegate roll call, a whole ton of respect needs to go to DJ Cassidy and the folks who put the vent together because the road to officially declaring Vice-President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz the party's nominees for this fall's POTUS election was a party from beginning to end. Each state and territory had its own intro music – and as was the case with Georgia and quite a few others, they were going to make the most of it. It was a wide selection of music, including Taylor Swift, Kansas, Earth, Wind & Fire, Chappell Roan, The Romantics, Kendrick Lamar, and many, many more.
You can check out the full DNC state roll call above, and here's a look at a Spotify playlist that was put together on Tuesday night, shortly after the event wrapped and the speakers began. Following that, we have a rundown of the tracks from Tuesday night (with big thanks to The Hollywood Reporter for helping us double-check to make sure we didn't miss anything).
- Alabama: "Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Alaska: "Feel It Still" by Portugal. The Man
- American Samoa: "Edge of Glory" by Lady Gaga
- Arizona: "Edge of Seventeen" by Stevie Nicks
- Arkansas: "Don't Stop" by Fleetwood Mac
- California: "California Love" by Tupac and "They Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar
- Colorado: "September" by Earth, Wind Fire
- Connecticut: "Signed Sealed, Delivered" by Stevie Wonder
- Delaware: "Higher Love" by Whitney Houston and Kygo
- Democrats abroad: "Love Train" by The O'Jays
- District of Columbia: "Let Me Clear My Throat" by DJ Kool
- Florida: "Won't Back Down" by Tom Petty
- Georgia: "Turn Down for What" by Lil' Jon
- Guam: "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter
- Hawaii: "24K Magic" by Bruno Mars
- Idaho: "Private Idaho" by The B-52s
- Illinois: "Sirius" by The Alan Parsons Project
- Indiana: "Don't Stop Til You Get Enough" by Michael Jackson
- Iowa: "Celebrate" by Kool & the Gang
- Kansas: "Carry on Wayward Son" by Kansas
- Kentucky: "First Class" by Jack Harlow
- Louisiana: "All I Do Is Win" by DJ Khaled
- Maine: "Shut Up and Dance" by Walk the Moon
- Maryland: "Respect" by Aretha Franklin
- Massachusetts: "I'm Shipping up to Boston" by Dropkick Murphys
- Michigan: "Lose Yourself" by Eminem
- Minnesota: "Kiss" and "1999" by Prince
- Mississippi: "Twisting the Night Away" by Sam Cooke
- Missouri: "Good Luck, Babe" by Chappell Roan
- Montana: "American Woman" by Lenny Kravitz
- Nebraska: "Firework" by Katy Perry
- Nevada: "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers
- New Hampshire: "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey
- New Jersey: "Born in the USA" by Bruce Springsteen
- New Mexico: "Confident" by Demi Lovato
- New York: "Empire State of Mind" by Jay Z and Alicia Keys
- North Carolina: "Raise Up" by Petey Pablo
- North Dakota: "Girl On Fire" by Alicia Keys
- Ohio: "Green Light" by John Legend
- Oklahoma: "Ain't Goin Down" by Garth Brooks
- Oregon: "Float On" by Modest Mouse
- Pennsylvania: "Black and Yellow" by Wiz Khalifa and "Motownphilly" by Boyz II Men
- Puerto Rico: "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
- Rhode Island: "Shake it Off" by Taylor Swift
- South Carolina: "Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine" by James Brown
- South Dakota: "What I Like About You" by The Romantics
- Tennessee: "9 To 5" by Dolly Parton
- Texas: "Texas Hold 'Em" by Beyonce
- Utah: "Animal" by Neon Trees
- Vermont: "Stick Season" by Noah Kahan
- Virginia: "The Way I Are" by Timbaland
- Washington: "Can't Hold Us" by Macklemore
- West Virginia: "Take Me Home, Country Roads" by John Denver
- Wisconsin: "Jump Around" by House of Pain
- Wyoming: "I Gotta Feeling" by Black Eyed Peas
- Virgin Islands: "VI to the Bone" by Mic Love