Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, Kendrick Lamar Make DNC State Roll Call

DJ Cassidy brought the music of Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, Kendrick Lamar, and more to Tuesday night's DNC state delegate roll call.

As much as we were psyched for what Atlanta rapper Lil Jon and the delegates from Georgia gave us on Tuesday night during the Democratic National Convention's (DNC) state delegate roll call, a whole ton of respect needs to go to DJ Cassidy and the folks who put the vent together because the road to officially declaring Vice-President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz the party's nominees for this fall's POTUS election was a party from beginning to end. Each state and territory had its own intro music – and as was the case with Georgia and quite a few others, they were going to make the most of it. It was a wide selection of music, including Taylor Swift, Kansas, Earth, Wind & Fire, Chappell Roan, The Romantics, Kendrick Lamar, and many, many more.

You can check out the full DNC state roll call above, and here's a look at a Spotify playlist that was put together on Tuesday night, shortly after the event wrapped and the speakers began. Following that, we have a rundown of the tracks from Tuesday night (with big thanks to The Hollywood Reporter for helping us double-check to make sure we didn't miss anything).

Alabama: "Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Alaska: "Feel It Still" by Portugal. The Man

American Samoa: "Edge of Glory" by Lady Gaga

Arizona: "Edge of Seventeen" by Stevie Nicks

Arkansas: "Don't Stop" by Fleetwood Mac

California: "California Love" by Tupac and "They Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar

and "They Not Like Us" by Colorado: "September" by Earth, Wind Fire

Connecticut: "Signed Sealed, Delivered" by Stevie Wonder

Delaware: "Higher Love" by Whitney Houston and Kygo

and Democrats abroad: "Love Train" by The O'Jays

District of Columbia: "Let Me Clear My Throat" by DJ Kool

Florida: "Won't Back Down" by Tom Petty

Georgia: "Turn Down for What" by Lil' Jon

Guam: "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter

Hawaii: "24K Magic" by Bruno Mars

Idaho: "Private Idaho" by The B-52s

Illinois: "Sirius" by The Alan Parsons Project

Indiana: "Don't Stop Til You Get Enough" by Michael Jackson

Iowa: "Celebrate" by Kool & the Gang

Kansas: "Carry on Wayward Son" by Kansas

Kentucky: "First Class" by Jack Harlow

Louisiana: "All I Do Is Win" by DJ Khaled

Maine: "Shut Up and Dance" by Walk the Moon

Maryland: "Respect" by Aretha Franklin

Massachusetts: "I'm Shipping up to Boston" by Dropkick Murphys

Michigan: "Lose Yourself" by Eminem

Minnesota: "Kiss" and "1999" by Prince

Mississippi: "Twisting the Night Away" by Sam Cooke

Missouri: "Good Luck, Babe" by Chappell Roan

Montana: "American Woman" by Lenny Kravitz

Nebraska: "Firework" by Katy Perry

Nevada: "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers

New Hampshire: "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey

New Jersey: "Born in the USA" by Bruce Springsteen

New Mexico: "Confident" by Demi Lovato

New York: "Empire State of Mind" by Jay Z and Alicia Keys

and North Carolina: "Raise Up" by Petey Pablo

North Dakota: "Girl On Fire" by Alicia Keys

Ohio: "Green Light" by John Legend

Oklahoma: "Ain't Goin Down" by Garth Brooks

Oregon: "Float On" by Modest Mouse

Pennsylvania: "Black and Yellow" by Wiz Khalifa and "Motownphilly" by Boyz II Men

and "Motownphilly" by Puerto Rico: "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

and Rhode Island: "Shake it Off" by Taylor Swift

South Carolina: "Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine" by James Brown

South Dakota: "What I Like About You" by The Romantics

Tennessee: "9 To 5" by Dolly Parton

Texas: "Texas Hold 'Em" by Beyonce

Utah: "Animal" by Neon Trees

Vermont: "Stick Season" by Noah Kahan

Virginia: "The Way I Are" by Timbaland

Washington: "Can't Hold Us" by Macklemore

West Virginia: "Take Me Home, Country Roads" by John Denver

Wisconsin: "Jump Around" by House of Pain

Wyoming: "I Gotta Feeling" by Black Eyed Peas

Virgin Islands: "VI to the Bone" by Mic Love

