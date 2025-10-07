Posted in: NBC, NFL, Peacock, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: taylor swift

Taylor Swift Clears Up Rumors About Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Taylor Swift dispelled the rumors about the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show and revealed how close she actually was to performing.

On Monday night, Taylor Swift checked in with Jimmy Fallon and NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to talk up her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, and cover a wide range of other topics. Regarding the upcoming Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, which recently announced Bad Bunny as the headliner, Swift addressed the rumors that she was in talks with the NFL, Apple Music, and Jay-Z's Roc Nation to perform, but that the deal fell through over footage rights issues. After offering a definitive "No" to reports that she walked away over the footage rights, Swift explained that things never went beyond "unspecific questions" that were asked of her management by Roc Nation and that no formal offer was ever in play. In addition, Swift added that focusing on her fiancé's (Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce) season would make it tough to focus on the NFL's biggest event.

"Jay-Z has always been very good to me — our [business] teams are really close. They sometimes will call and say, 'How does she feel about… [murmurs a vague "whatever"].' And that's not, like, an official offer or a conference-room conversation, more 'How does she feel about it in general?' Swift explained. "And we're always able to tell him the truth, which is that I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field. Like, [professional football] is violent chess. That is gladiators without swords. That is dangerous. I am, [for] the whole season, locked in on what that man is doing on the field. Can you imagine if he's out there every single week, putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport, and I'm like [she puts on a ditzy voice and face], 'I wonder what my choreo should be? I think we should do two verses of 'Shake It Up,' into 'Blank Space,' into 'Cruel Summer,' that would be great!'" she added, laughing. "This has nothing to do with Travis — he would love for me to do it. But I'm just too locked in."

Taylor Swift Ready to "Tay/Kover" Late-Night Again This Wednesday

In addition, the global phenomenon is joining Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, October 8th—five days after her new album dropped. This marks Swift's third appearance on the show (with her previous appearances happening in 2014 and 2021), with the singer/songwriter being the sole guest for the night—a move that the late-night talk show has dubbed a "Tay/Kover" (here's hoping we get a round of "Day Drinking" beforehand).

