Taylor Swift Concerts Cancelled After Police Thwarted Terrorist Plot

Three Taylor Swift concerts set for this week in Vienna have been cancelled after Austrian law enforcement thwarted a terrorist attack plan.

UPDATE (4:49 pm ET): Though early reporting had the three shows continuing on, a continued "abstract danger" stemming from a foiled terrorist attack plot from earlier today has led to the cancellation of the three shows that singer and songwriter Taylor Swift was set to hold in Vienna, Austria. "Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour Vienna Shows cancelled due to government officials confirmation of planned terrorist attack. With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety," read the message posted by Austrian concert promoter Barracuda Music on Instagram – here's a look:

ORIGINAL REPORT: Our coverage of singer, songwriter, and global phenomenon Taylor Swift usually concerns her impact on various aspects of pop culture. She has also served as a role model to millions of young women on the importance of letting your own voice be heard. Earlier today, we learned that Swift was apparently the target of two men who were arrested in connection with alleged planned attacks set to take place at major events throughout Vienna, Austria. This Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Vienna to perform at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion. Currently, there are no plans for the concerts to be canceled, with one officer noting that "the concrete danger has been minimized" (though security this week and for the remainder of the tour is expected to be increased).

According to reporting from NBC News, one of the individuals arrested by Austrian federal and state police was a 19-year-old who allegedly pledged his allegiance to ISIS. During the news conference, Vienna State Police Director Franz Ruf and Police Chief Gerhard Purstl added that both men had detailed plans laying out how an attack would play out, noting that it was their belief that the two men in custody were radicalized through their online activity. With an assist by Austria's Cobra unit (similar to the FBI's Hostage Rescue Team), the arrest of the 19-year-old reportedly led to the bomb squad having a chance to search his premises – where chemical substances were allegedly found. At the time of the news conference, work was still underway to determine if those substances could have been used in the creation of a bomb or other explosive device.

