Taylor Swift Drops 15 More Songs; "Tortured Poets" Now Double Album

Two hours after releasing The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift announced it was a DOUBLE album - with "Anthology" including 15 songs.

While a number of devoted fans were able to piece together the clues that something was on the way, a whole lot of Taylor Swift fans were hit with a big surprise two hours after The Tortured Poets Department dropped. Guess what? It turns out that Swift actually had a DOUBLE album to share. "I'd written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here's the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn't mine anymore… it's all yours," Swift wrote in her announcement post. The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology includes the four bonus tracks that were previously revealed ("The Manuscript," "The Bolter," "The Albatross" & "The Black Dog") – along with "imgonnagetyouback," "Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus," "How Did It End?," "So High School," "I Hate It Here," "thanK you aIMee," "I Look in People's Windows," "The Prophecy," "Cassandra," "Peter," and "Robin."

Here's a look at the message Swift posted to her fans overnight, dropping the big double-album news:

It's a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. ✌️ I'd written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here's the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn't mine… pic.twitter.com/y8pyDK8VTd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 19, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the tracklist for the first album release – a tracklist that includes Post Malone and Florence + the Machine:

Side A: "Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)"; "The Tortured Poets Department"; "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys"; "Down Bad"

Side B: "So Long, London"; "But Daddy I Love Him"; "Fresh Out the Slammer"; "Florida!!!" (feat. Florence + The Machine)

Side C: "Guilty as Sin?"; "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?"; "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)"; "loml"

Side D: "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart"; "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived"; "The Alchemy"; "Clara Bow"

Now that it's officially April 19th, The Tortured Poets Department is now live – with the first single, "Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)," available as an audio track single (which you can check out above) – and Swift and Malone's official music video dropping tonight at 8 pm ET. Now, here's a look at what Swift had to share with the Swifties on social media when the album officially dropped:

"The Tortured Poets Department. An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions, and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time – one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure. This period of the author's life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted. This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it," Swift wrote as the caption to her Instagram post when the album went live and the audio-video for "Fortnight" hit. "And then all that's left behind is the tortured poetry."

"Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don't know if I've ever told you that. I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," Swift shared during her acceptance speech for winning the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights. "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It's called 'The Tortured Poets Department.' I'm going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!"

