Taylor Swift Fans Not Laughing at Foo Fighters Frontman Grohl's "Joke"

Was Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl just having a little fun or taking a shot at Taylor Swift with his "live" comment during the band's London show?

At London's Wembley Stadium, it was global phenomenon Taylor Swift. At London Stadium, it was rock gods Foo Fighters. In New York City, it was us – feeling very bitter that we weren't in England to check out Swift and Foo Fighters. And then some stuff hit social media that knocks us back to our senses – stuff that we're hoping was taken out of context and/or was a joke that didn't go over as well as it should've. In a video making the rounds that's not making a lot of Swifties happy (you can check out the video from Consequence below), Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl notes that the band and Swift are both playing the same night in London.

After some rumblings from the crowd, responded, "I tell you, man, you don't want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift." From there, Grohl shifted the topic to the title of Swift's tour ("Eras" Tour), starting out with a light-hearted comment regarding "eras/errors" that went kinda weird. "So we like to call our tour the 'Errors Tour.' We've had more than a few eras and more than a few fucking errors as well. Just a couple. That's because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock 'n' roll music, right? You came to the right fucking place."

You see the problem, right? We're not sure if that was meant as a joke or a legit dig at Swift. Was Grohl implying that he knows for a fact that Swift doesn't perform live? Was Grohl trying to take a shot at other bands that don't perform "rock 'n' roll music" live, but his wording sucked? Was it a way of Grohl pushing back after his daughter was reportedly the target of Swift fans on social media after she called out Swift for using a private jet? It's hard to say – and even weirder when you realize that Grohl has gone on record in the past praising Swift.

Dave Grohl appeared to take a swipe at Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" during Foo Fighters' show in London on Saturday, saying, "We like to call our tour the 'Errors Tour' … Because we actually play live." → https://t.co/XCVADm4VfB pic.twitter.com/BBNB4gDqtz — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) June 23, 2024 Show Full Tweet

