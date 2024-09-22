Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: james wan, peacock, teacup

Teacup: Peacock Debuts Spooky Trailer For James Wan's New Series

Peacock has released the full trailer and a bunch of new photos from James Wan's new horror series Teacup, debuting October 10th.

Peacock's Teacup: An Overview

From the modern-day master of horror and the mind behind The Conjuring and Insidious, James Wan's Atomic Monster produces the series with UCP, joined by first-time showrunner Ian McCulloch (Yellowstone). TEACUP stars Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale), Scott Speedman (Grey's Anatomy), and Chaske Spencer (The English) and follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive.

Teacup is a new horror series from executive producer James Wan heading to Peacock on October 10th with the first two episodes, then two more released in the following weeks. It just debuted at SDCC, and the first two episodes were shown just now at Fantastic Fest, as well as this new trailer. It stars Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, Chaske Spencer, Kathy Baker, Boris McGiver, Caleb Dolden, Emilie Bierre, and Luciano Leroux. Executive producers include Wan (The Conjuring Universe, Archive 81, M3GAN), Michael Clear (Archive 81, Swamp Thing), and Rob Hackett (Archive 81, I Know What You Did Last Summer) for Atomic Monster, as well as Francisca X. Hu, and Kevin Tancharoen. The showrunner is Ian McCulloch (Yellowstone), who also executive produces. It is inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon.

Here is James Wan on helping bring the show to life: "After reading Robert McCammon's book Stinger, the entire team at Atomic Monster felt a spark. The story had all the ingredients for a captivating series and Ian McCulloch had a vision to bring it to life in a fresh way that was both startling and darkly atmospheric, but filled with a rich sense of humanity — often lacking in edgy narratives. Add in our incredibly talented cast led by Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, and Chaske Spencer and fans are in for a true edge-of-your-seat experience. Teacup defies easy labels. It's a genre-bending blend of horror, mystery, and drama, with layers that unfold like a captivating puzzle. It goes beyond chills and thrills and holds up a mirror to humanity, exploring the darkness that resides within us all. We hope you enjoy this wild ride as much as we've loved creating it!

Teacup will debut on Peacock on October 10th.

