Ted: Seth MacFarlane on Going AI "Bill Clinton" in Season 2 Episode

Seth MacFarlane explains why he chose to go AI to portray President Bill Clinton during a recent episode of Peacock's Ted Season 2.

Article Summary Seth MacFarlane uses AI to portray President Bill Clinton in Ted Season 2 for a more realistic effect.

Traditional methods like makeup and CGI were tested but failed to capture Clinton’s likeness convincingly.

The Clinton scene features a Dunkin' Donuts confrontation with Matty Bennett, ending in comedic chaos.

MacFarlane sees AI as a helpful tool that can enhance creativity without replacing industry artistry.

It might have been almost 30 years since Bill Clinton was the US President, but in an age where impressionists were plentiful, Ted creator Seth MacFarlane, who does a great vocal impression himself, opted to use artificial intelligence rather than rely on makeup, prosthetics, or even a stand-in in the season two episode "The Sword in the Stoned." The scene featured the 42nd president visiting (while in office since the series is set in the 90s) a local Dunkin' Donuts, where an employee and proud Republican, Matty Bennett (Scott Grimes) decides to give the Democrat a piece of his mind from behind the counter, airing his grievances. As Clinton requests time alone with Matty to discuss any problems, with the Secret Service escorting his press entourage outside, the president then launches a profanity-laced tirade, making it look like a normal encounter, before he leaves with some food, but not before chucking his cold coffee at Matty to add insult to injury.

Ted Creator/Star Seth MacFarlane on Why He Decided to Play Bill Clinton as AI

"I've been doing my Bill Clinton impression since the early days of Family Guy," MacFarlane told the Associated Press. "It's an interesting example of how AI can be used as a tool and not necessarily trample on the art that the rest of the industry is doing. We tried prosthetics, we tried traditional CGI, and everything just looked terrifying. So we just said, 'To hell with it, let's try AI.' It worked. It was the only way to look like Bill Clinton."

MacFarlane voices the title character, a foul-mouthed anthropomorphic teddy bear brought to life by John Bennet's (Max Burkholder) wish. Ted, originally started as a film franchise starring Mark Wahlberg as John as the Peacock series operates as a prequel that not only focuses on the hijinks of the duo, but also his dysfunctional family from his dad, Matty; his mother, Susan (Alanna Ubach), and the only sane member of the family, his liberal cousin, Blair (Giorgia Whigham). Season two of Ted is available on Peacock.

