Teen Titans GO!: Some Serious Skeleton Problems (400th Ep. Preview)

Our animated heroes have a stop-motion skeletons problem in Cartoon Network's preview of this weekend's 400th episode of Teen Titans GO!

It was back during October's New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024) when showrunner and executive producer Pete Michail and cast members Tara Strong, Greg Cipes, Khary Payton, Hynden Walch, and Scott Menville offered us our first look at DC and Cartoon Network's longest-running animated series. Now, with the milestone animated adventure set to hit screens on Saturday, November 30th, we're getting a sneak preview of the stop-motion madness heading our way as our Titans find themselves facing a pretty big skeleton problem.

To check out what happens when the Titans resort to stop-motion to keep their show's epic run alive, here's a sneak preview of this weekend's 400th episode of Cartoon Network's Teen Titans GO!

Teen Titans Star Tara Strong Believes "Devoted" Fans Deserve Season 6

Premiering on Cartoon Network in 2003 and based on Bob Haney & Bruno Premiani's work, the animated Teen Titans series would go on to run for five seasons and a special before ending its run in 2006. But Glen Murakami-created, Menville, Walch, Payton, Strong, and Cipes-voiced animated series would return later that year with the television film Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo. But it would be 2019 that would bring the ultimate crossover, as the original heroes engaged with their considerably less serious but still amazingly awesome multiverse counterparts in Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans. But aside from the television film and the crossover – along with some other instances when the cast was able to voice their characters (for example, in DC Super Hero Girls) – fans have been left with nothing but hopes & dreams of a sixth season – but they remain committed. Unfortunately, in some instances, fans took those feelings out on Teen Titans GO!, as if TTG! was the reason why the original series ended. Earlier this year, Strong took to social media to begin the drumbeat for a sixth season – calling on her castmates to join the cause.

In response to a tweet offering four Cartoon Network shows and asking which one fans would want to revive, Strong dropped the #ogteentitans hashtag and tagged her animated family with this: "It's a new year, would be amazing to grant the most devoted, deserving, fans, who've waited a generation, their #season6." With the push to reactivate known animated franchises still running full steam and James Gunn & Peter Safran on record as wanting animation to continue playing a major role in DC Studios, this is exactly the kind of campaign that might just work:

