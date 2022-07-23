Teen Titans GO!: Zack Snyder Set to Appear; De La Soul Returning

Some news on the "guest star" frot coming out of Cartoon Network's "Cartoon Network: Winner Takes" panel presentation during the third day of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022. We can hear the "Snyder Bros" already demanding a director's cut of the episode, but in any case, director Zack Snyder (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Watchmen) is set to guest star in a future episode of Teen Titans GO! (one of our favorites, btw). With executive producer Pete Michail and voice cast members Greg Cipes (Beast Boy), Khary Payton (Cyborg), and Tara Strong (Raven) in attendance, fans learned that Snyder is set to appear in the show's 365th episode titled… wait for it… "365!" With the episode set to hit Cartoon Network this fall, the newest animated chapter finds our teen heroes looking to make a big deal out of their 365th episode. That means it's time for Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, and Cyborg to head on over to the Warner Bros. Studio lot to find a director. We're guessing you can figure out where Snyder comes in at this point with an overall overview like that.

But that wasn't the end of the good news, with word that influential hip-hop group De La Soul (who we played forever and ever when we were in college) will be making their return to the animated series during the eighth season. The last time we saw De La Soul, it was in the sixth season episode "Don't Press Play." And in typical Teen Titans GO! fashion, the group need the help of our teen heroes when their catalog of music gets swiped by some aliens. First premiering in 2013, Teen Titans Go! is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, with Michail and Sam Register among the show's executive producers. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news exclusively.