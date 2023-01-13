Teen Wolf: The Movie Gets Impressive Set of Paramount+ Preview Images Set to hit Paramount+ screens on January 26th, here's a look at a pretty impressive set of preview images for Teen Wolf: The Movie.

At this point, it would seem like fans are just counting the days down until Paramount+'s Teen Wolf: The Movie hits their screens. Between the teasers, behind-the-scenes looks, official trailer, and interviews with the cast, we're not sure there's much left that needs to be done over the next 13 days. It looks like folks are pretty much sold. But just in case there are any late stragglers, or as a "thank you" to the dedicated fanbase that fought for years for a revisit to the show's universe, the streamer posted an impressive set of preview images that we thought you'd want to get your hands on:

What You Need to Know About Teen Wolf: The Movie

So for a chance to reconnect with the cast as they reconnect on the set for Teen Wolf: The Movie, here's a look at the first episode of Behind Beacon Hills, "The Pack Is Back" (followed by a look back at what we know about the movie so far):

The cast of Teen Wolf: The Movie includes Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry. Now here's a look at the official trailer, followed by a look back at the previously-released first-look clip (with the film hitting screens on January 26, 2023):

In Paramount+'s Teen Wolf: The Movie, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM's Orion Television, a terrifying new evil has emerged in Beacon Hills, calling for the return of Alpha Werewolf Scott McCall (Posey) to reunite once again the Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and other shapeshifters of the night. With new allies and trusted friends like Derek Hale (Hoechlin), Lydia Martin (Roden), Jackson Whittemore (Haynes), Malia Tate (Hennig), and the return of a long-lost love, Scott and his pack just might stand a chance.

