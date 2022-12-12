Teen Wolf: The Movie Shares Character Profile Posters, Preview Images

A little more than a week after the official trailer saw its debut at 2022 CCXP in Brazil, fans counting down the days until Paramount+'s Teen Wolf: The Movie hits their screens (on January 26th, to be precise) are being formally introduced to the cast via character profile posters for the series sequel film. But that's not all because we also have three new images to share as well as a look back at the previous previews that have been released up to this point- enjoy!

And here's a look at three additional images from the upcoming feature return:

The cast of Teen Wolf: The Movie includes Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry. Now here's a look at the official trailer, followed by a look back at the previously-released first-look clip (with the film hitting screens on January 26, 2023):

In Paramount+'s Teen Wolf: The Movie, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM's Orion Television, a terrifying new evil has emerged in Beacon Hills, calling for the return of Alpha Werewolf Scott McCall (Posey) to reunite once again the Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and other shapeshifters of the night. With new allies and trusted friends like Derek Hale (Hoechlin), Lydia Martin (Roden), Jackson Whittemore (Haynes), Malia Tate (Hennig), and the return of a long-lost love, Scott and his pack just might stand a chance.

