Tekken: Bloodline – Netflix Offers BTS Look at Upcoming Anime

Back in March of this year, anime fans learned that Netflix was bringing the world of fighting video game franchise Tekken to animated series life with Tekken: Bloodline. Set to tell the origin story of Jin Kazama and set around the events of the video game Tekken 3, the anime was given a spotlight at today's Geeked Week session and it did not disappoint. You've seen the teaser, so how about a trip behind the scenes for a better look at the series and what fans can expect? Because that's exactly what we have waiting for you below… and it's looking impressive!

With the animated series set to hit the streaming service later this year, Chief Producer Katsuhiro Harada introduces never before seen exclusive clips from the series and touches on the background of a certain fan-favorite character:

"Power is everything." Jin Kazama learned the family self-defense arts, Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts, from his mother at an early age. Even so, he was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, changing his life forever. Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it. His quest will lead to the ultimate battle on a global stage — The King of Iron Fist Tournament.

Set between the events of the Tekken 2 and Tekken 3 video games, the previously-released teaser trailer previewed the following characters set to appear: Heihachi Mishima (grandfather of Jin, and head of the Mishima family), Jun Kazama (mother of Jin, and former lover of Kazuya Mishima), Kazuya Mishima (father of Jin, once previously considered a hero who fell to the Devil's influence), King (beloved Mexican luchador who supports the welfare of orphans around the world), Leroy Smith (American martial artist seeking revenge on Mishima family), Ogre (ancient creature seeking to absorb powerful living and artificial beings), and Paul Phoenix (rival of Kazuya and one of the strongest fighters in the world).

