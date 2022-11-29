That '90s Show Teaser & Images: New Decade, Same Red & Kitty Forman

Fans of That '70s Show will want to make sure to keep January 19, 2023, open on their calendar. Because that's when Kurtwood Smith's Red Forman and Debra Jo Rupp's Kitty Forman are set to return to our screens for Netflix sequel/spinoff series, That '90s Show. It's 1995, and Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids… under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red, of course! Now, we have the first full set of preview images as a formal introduction to the cast, followed by an official teaser released earlier today:

Joining Rupp and Smith are Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Mace Coronel as Jay, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, and Sam Morelos as Nikki. In addition, Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), and Tommy Chong (Leo) are set to guest star. Now here's a look at the official teaser released earlier today, with That '90s Show hitting Netflix on January 19, 2023:

Netflix's That '90s Show was created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Gregg Mettler, and Lindsay Turner. Executive producers include Rupp, Smith, Bonnie Turner, and Terry Turner. The Carsey-Werner Company serves as the production company.