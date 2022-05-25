That '90s Show: Tommy Chong's Leo Returns; Mila Kunis on '70s Finale

With most of the original Point Place getting back together, Netflix has another That '70s Show cast member back in the fold for their spinoff That '90s Show in Tommy Chong, who plays the lovable hippie Leo. The actor, most famous for his pairing with Cheech Marin as the comedy duo Cheech and Chong, made the announcement during an interview with The Dark Mark Show, regardless if the streamer preferred his appearance to be kept a secret.

"They gave me a call and I did my part…They never gave me any instructions, so I don't know if I'm supposed to be talking about it or not," Chong said. "I really don't give a shit to tell you the truth. I've got a big mouth. That's what I'm known for…I'm back as Leo." The actor played Leo for 65 episodes making his debut in season two originally running the Foto Hut becoming familiar with the gang through their mutual friend Hyde (Danny Masterson). While initially recurring, Chong was elevated to the main cast during the final seasons of its run on FOX from 1998 to 2006.

Chong will be reunited with stars Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who will also be featured in the Netflix spinoff, which will also star Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. The actor will guest-star along with other original cast members Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher. Masterson won't be involved as he's battling multiple sexual assault allegations. Kunis appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to reflect upon filming the That '70 Show finale. "On the day, I couldn't stop crying," Kunis said. "I literally reverted to being a little kid and I just wanted someone to hold me." At the time of casting, the actress was the youngest at 14 admittedly lying to producers about her age. "I went through puberty and high school and kissing, like everything," Kunis said about the years she spent filming the series.