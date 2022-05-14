That '90s Show Star Kurtwood Smith Excited About Red Forman Return

If there was ever a franchise that gave Kurtwood Smith more than his fair share of quotable one-liners outside of 1987's Robocop, it would be That '70s Show. While promoting the Firestarter remake, the actor spoke with the Daily Dread about coming about for the Netflix spinoff in That '90s Show, reuniting with his TV wife played by Debra Jo Rupp, and reprising their roles as Red and Kitty Forman.

"It's so exciting and fun for us. When I say 'us,' I'm primarily talking about Debra Jo [Rupp] and I because the rest of the people are new," Smith said. "The people that are listed as creators on the show, Bonnie, Lindsey, and Terry Turner, plus Greg Mettler, were a part of the original show, too. So, for Debra Jo and myself, it's just great to be back in this world. Netflix has been so helpful and cooperative in so many ways that it's been a great experience so far." Also joining them, but in a guest capacity, is most of the original younger cast That '70s Show in Topher Grace (Eric), Laura Prepon (Donna), Mila Kunis (Jackie), Ashton Kutcher (Kelso), and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez).

That '90s Show focuses on Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric and Donna, who's visiting her grandparents Red and Kitty at their home in Point Place, Wisconsin, the setting of the original series that ran on FOX from 1998-2006 that also starred Danny Masterson, Don Stark, Lisa Robin Kelly, Tanya Roberts, and Tommy Chong. Joining them are Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. The synopsis describes the upcoming Netflix series "Sex, drugs, and rock 'n roll never dies, it just changes clothes." For more on Firestarter now streaming on Peacock and available in theaters, you can check out the whole interview.